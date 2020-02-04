Video

Three men who chased a teenager down a lane and stabbed him to death have been found guilty of murder.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, was found with 21 knife wounds near Cathays railway station, Cardiff, in June 2018.

Shafique Shaddad, 25, from Butetown, and brothers Mustafa Aldobhani, 22, and Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 23, from Cardiff, all denied his murder

But a jury at Cardiff Crown Court found them guilty following 27 hours of deliberation.