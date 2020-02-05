Video

After a traumatic birth, Katie's postnatal depression became so bad that she began to self-harm.

She even thought her daughter Matilda would be "better off" without her.

Katie needed help, but the last specialist mother and baby unit in Wales closed in 2013.

She had to travel to a specialist unit in England, 110 miles from her family, to get the help she needed without being apart from her newborn baby.

A mental health group and politicians have raised concerns over the delay in establishing a mother and baby unit in Wales - promised by the Welsh Government back in 2017.