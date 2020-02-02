Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Knife crime stop and search powers extended in Cardiff
Extra stop and search powers for the police in parts of Cardiff have been extended, following two stabbings in the city.
In what police said were "isolated and unrelated" incidents, then first man was stabbed on Friday in Riverside and the second on Saturday in Butetown.
A 24-hour section 60 order was authorised until Sunday at 14:00 GMT but has been extended by nine hours.
It means officers can stop and search anyone without suspicion.
02 Feb 2020
