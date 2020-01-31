Gran: Cancer headaches were like 'a meteor shower'
Cancer caused headaches like 'a meteor shower'

Kirsty Henderson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, but years after getting the all clear the cancer returned.

The plum-sized tumour behind her eye gave her intense headaches.

"It was like a meteor shower going off in my head," the 51-year-old from Caerphilly said.

She underwent radiation and was put on a drug called Palbociclib.

The drug was made available under the £80m New Treatment Fund, which gives health boards money over five years to speed up access to life-improving and life-prolonging medicines.

