Six Nations rugby: Abertillery minis aiming for title
Six Nations fever is upon us, but for these eight-year olds from Abertillery, it could mean the chance of glory.
The boys and girls have been picked to represent Wales in the Mini Rugby Six Nations tournament in Italy.
However they must raise £3,500 - for flights and hotels - to be able to play at the event in Vimercate, near Milan, in April.
"We're looking at cheaper ways but we need to raise quite a bit to get out there," said team organiser Suzanne Wallbank.
01 Feb 2020
