Is it the end for Mr Stop Brexit?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Steve Bray says his 'Mr Stop Brexit' campaign will continue

For three years, Steve Bray has been in Westminster, opposing Brexit, but what will he do now that Britain has left the European Union?

While Brexit supporters celebrated the UK's departure with a party in Parliament Square, the campaigner from Port Talbot - nicknamed Mr Stop Brexit - said his protest would not stop.

Read more: Flag lowered at Senedd as the UK leaves the EU

  • 03 Feb 2020
Go to next video: 'A fantastic day': Campaigner celebrates Brexit