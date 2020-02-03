Media player
Video
Brexit: Steve Bray says his 'Mr Stop Brexit' campaign will continue
For three years, Steve Bray has been in Westminster, opposing Brexit, but what will he do now that Britain has left the European Union?
While Brexit supporters celebrated the UK's departure with a party in Parliament Square, the campaigner from Port Talbot - nicknamed Mr Stop Brexit - said his protest would not stop.
03 Feb 2020
