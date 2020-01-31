How do people feel about Brexit on leaving day?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: How do people in Mold feel on leaving day?
Voters in Mold have been sharing their views on Brexit as the UK prepares to leave the EU on Friday.
The town is in the county of Flintshire, where 56.4% of people voted Leave in the 2016 Referendum.
While some said Brexit was a "great opportunity", others predicted it could lead to job losses and negatively affect the UK's global standing.
This is what the people of Mold had to say.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window