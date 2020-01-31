How do people feel about Brexit on leaving day?

Video

Voters in Mold have been sharing their views on Brexit as the UK prepares to leave the EU on Friday.

The town is in the county of Flintshire, where 56.4% of people voted Leave in the 2016 Referendum.

While some said Brexit was a "great opportunity", others predicted it could lead to job losses and negatively affect the UK's global standing.

This is what the people of Mold had to say.