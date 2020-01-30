Wales' EU citizens applications to stay behind UK
Brexit: How EU citizens in Wales are applying to stay

EU citizens in Wales are behind the rest of the UK in applying to stay after Brexit.

In Wales about 63% have applied to remain. In England that figure is 84%.

Romain Sacré from France said he was "saddened" by the application process, while Kim Thusing has yet to apply, saying she was left "depressed" after the Brexit vote.

The Home Office said the free applications were "straightforward" and people had until the end of June 2021 to apply.

