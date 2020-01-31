Brexit coin: The 50p to commemorate leaving EU
Brexit coin: Making the 50p to commemorate leaving EU

Ten million new fifty pence coins will help mark the day the UK officially leaves the European Union.

Stamped with the date 31 January 2020, the coins proclaim: "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations."

Every single one of them is being made at the Royal Mint in south Wales at Llantrisant.

