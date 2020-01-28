Media player
Train travel: 'People are in the toilets for somewhere to stand'
"People are in the toilets for somewhere to stand."
Overcrowding and delays are common occurrences for Lauren Williams-Jones on her morning commute from Porth in the Rhondda to Cardiff.
She said the situation is even worse going home.
She gave her thoughts as the Rail Passenger Survey found Transport for Wales passengers were among the least satisfied in the UK.
