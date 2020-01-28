Curriculum changes: 'How we survive zombies'
School learning through the theme of a zombie apocalypse

One of the "pioneer schools" trialling ideas for the new curriculum in Wales has been studying expressive arts.

Pupils in Year 7 at Maesteg School in Bridgend county are combining creative writing, music and art through the theme of a zombie apocalypse.

Teacher Penny Pearson said it was a pupil-led project helping them to "think outside the box".

"It's engaging in different aspects, not just one subject," she said.

