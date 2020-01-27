Men caught 'red handed' with 750kg of drugs

Video

Two men were caught "red handed" with 751kg of cocaine on board a boat, a court heard.

Gary Swift, 53, from Liverpool, and Scott Kilgour, 41, also from Liverpool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cocaine after one of the largest hauls of the drug in UK history was found.

Swift was sentenced to 19-and-a-half years in prison and Kilgour was jailed for 13-and-a-half years.

Both will serve half their sentences and they will then be released on licence.