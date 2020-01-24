What makes Treorchy the UK's best high street?
UK's best high street: What's so special about Treorchy?

Treorchy high street has been named the best in the UK.

The high street has about 100 shops - with the vast majority being independents and 60% run by women.

The occupancy rate is currently at 96% with two empty shops being refurbished.

Local shoppers and business owners give their reaction to the win.

