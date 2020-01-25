Heroin addiction: 'My family didn't recognise me'

Video

Recovering heroin users need quicker access to prescription drugs to stop self-medication, researchers have said.

A team from the University of South Wales spoke to 60 users across Wales sourcing their own medication, including heroin substitutes, with many saying they were hard to get from their GP.

The Welsh Government said there had been "sustained improvements in waiting times" with aims for more improvement.

Tony Davies, 42, a father-of-two from Newport, was addicted to heroin on and off for 19 years.