15th Century ship discovered preserved in mud
Video

Newport Ship: How do you restore a 15th Century vessel?

In 2002 archaeologists uncovered a special find - preserved in mud in the River Usk in Newport was a 15th Century ship.

Ever since then a team has been restoring the wreck and hope to start rebuilding it for it to go on public display.

So how do you put a 15th Century ship back together?

  • 27 Jan 2020
