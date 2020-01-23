Media player
Mother's letter to daughter read in Holocaust debate
A letter, written by a mother to her two-year-old daughter as she gave her up in order to help her escape the Holocaust, has been read out in the Commons.
The acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, shared the emotional letter with MPs as they held a debate ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.
23 Jan 2020
