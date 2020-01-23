Video

"It's been hell and gone on for far too long," is how one resident described work to widen the A465 near Abergavenny.

Others said it had been "horrendous" with the situation "not good enough".

Work on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road from Brynmawr in Blaenau Gwent to Gilwern, Monmouthshire, was originally due to finish by the end of 2019.

But a row between contractor Costain and the Welsh Government over costs could push the date back again to 2021.