A&E pressures: 'It takes its toll'
Waiting times for A&E departments in Wales hit record lows in December, with only 72.1% of patients waiting less than four hours.

The target is for 95% of patients to be seen in that time - that target has never been met.

Figures published on Thursday also showed a record number of patients waited more than 12 hours.

Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital had its busiest month on record, with 7,409 patients attending its A&E unit.

  • 23 Jan 2020
