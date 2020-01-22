Terry Jones: Python star honoured by Bafta in 2016
Terry Jones: When Bafta honoured the Monty Python star

The comic actor, writer and director Terry Jones has died, four years after being diagnosed with dementia.

The Monty Python star, who came from Wales, was 77.

Fellow Python Sir Michael Palin described Jones as "one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation".

In 2016, he presented his friend with a special award from Bafta, shortly after his dementia diagnosis was made public.

