Video

"She's the bravest woman I know."

That is how Carwen Sheen describes her aunt Betty Pugh - who has had both her legs amputated after cancer treatment, and also lost her son in a car crash.

She has been treated at Machynlleth Hospital, Powys, since before Christmas.

She wants to return home to Pantperthog, but Gwynedd council says it is "not reasonable or practical" to adapt it for her.

Instead, it wants her to move to sheltered accommodation in Harlech or Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Her family are now battling to raise funds so she can live in her own home again.