Sala tributes from Cardif player Sol Bamba
Emiliano Sala: Cardiff City's Sol Bamba pays tribute

Cardiff City footballers have been paying tribute to striker Emiliano Sala, a year after he died in a plane crash.

The player had been on his way to join the football club when his aircraft crashed into the sea near the Channel Islands.

The club's vice-captain Sol Bamba said it was important for the football community to come together to remember one of their own.

  • 21 Jan 2020
