The Royal Family: Images of Welsh visits over the years
The Duchess of Cambridge is to visit Cardiff on Wednesday as part of a 24-hour tour to launch a survey on early childhood.
It follows many memorable visits to Wales by the Royal Family.
Her trip comes after it was announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would no longer be full-time working royals.
21 Jan 2020
