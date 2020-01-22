Cooling could 'make survival more likely'
A trial is taking place to see whether cooling a body after a heart attack can help survival rates.

It involves seven UK hospitals and is being led by researchers at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

It is being backed by Andrew Barnett who collapsed and his heart stopped beating as he played football with his young son.

He was revived and became part of a hospital trial to see if cooling the body in intensive care helps recovery.

