Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ffair Rhos caravan fire family's burns 'horrendous'
A neighbour living close to the caravan blaze which killed a three-year-old boy and left his brother, four, critically injured have said
The boy died after a touring caravan and vehicle were destroyed in the blaze early on Sunday morning in Ffair Rhos near Tregaron, Ceredigion.
Neighbours described how the boys' father Shaun Harvey, 28, carried the four-year-old to their house in his arms.
One neighbour described the family's burns as "horrendous".
-
20 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window