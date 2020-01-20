Video

A neighbour living close to the caravan blaze which killed a three-year-old boy and left his brother, four, critically injured have said

The boy died after a touring caravan and vehicle were destroyed in the blaze early on Sunday morning in Ffair Rhos near Tregaron, Ceredigion.

Neighbours described how the boys' father Shaun Harvey, 28, carried the four-year-old to their house in his arms.

One neighbour described the family's burns as "horrendous".