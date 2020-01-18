Media player
Reuniting Welsh train passengers with their lost property
If you forgot to pick up your coat, bag or phone when you left the train in Wales - chances are Gill Miles has it.
She is on a mission to reunite rail passengers with their lost property.
She looks after all the lost and found items from Transport for Wales trains at her office in Newport.
And sometimes, what is left behind can be, well - a little bit different.
18 Jan 2020
