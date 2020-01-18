Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Knife crime: The boxer killed by 52 stab wounds
The phone call came in the middle of the night. Daniel Maddocks's brother Craig was dead.
The boxer had been stabbed 52 times in a Wrexham pub.
It will be seven years in June since the murder - but Daniel says he still finds the pain of losing his brother difficult.
It comes as figures show an increase in cautions and convictions for knife and offensive weapon offences.
18 Jan 2020
