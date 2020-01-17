Media player
Coffee firm boss: 'I failed my exams and started a business'
"I failed my exams and then started a business," is what the boss of a coffee company said.
Running businesses is in Scott James' family, with his parents having a cafe and grandparents shops.
The owner of Ammanford-based Coaltown Roastery is supporting a £100,000 Welsh Government initiative to encourage people to set up businesses in rural areas.
17 Jan 2020
