Storm Brendan: What is causing the stormy weather?

Storm Brendan has brought gusts of up to 70mph as it passes over Wales.

Nearly 900 homes were left without power during the course of Monday.

Trees and power lines were brought down and there has been disruption on the roads.

BBC Wales weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar explains what is causing the stormy weather.

  • 13 Jan 2020