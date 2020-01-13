Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Brendan: What is causing the stormy weather?
Storm Brendan has brought gusts of up to 70mph as it passes over Wales.
Nearly 900 homes were left without power during the course of Monday.
Trees and power lines were brought down and there has been disruption on the roads.
BBC Wales weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar explains what is causing the stormy weather.
-
13 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window