Could trolleybuses be the answer to congestion?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Congestion: Could trolleybuses be the answer?

It was 50 years ago that Wales said goodbye to trolleybuses.

But experts and enthusiasts argue they could be the answer to environmental problems.

  • 11 Jan 2020
Go to next video: UK's first full-size 'driverless' bus tested in Glasgow