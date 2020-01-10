Mental health support needed for skin conditions
About 13 million people in the UK visit their GP with a skin complaint - but a recent survey of dermatologists suggests there is insufficient access to related mental support.

Meet two young women who have lived through the experience - and hear how they have coped.

