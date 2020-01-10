New MPs must learn fast in their new roles
With the election a memory, new MPs must learn fast

MPs new and old are getting down to business now the election is over.

New arrivals are learning the ropes and old hands are returning to the swing of things.

Rhondda's veteran Labour MP, Chris Bryant, advised the new intake to specialise in something in which they feel they could make a difference.

New Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative MP, Fay Jones, said she had been surprised by the openness of Parliament - and her advice? Charge your mobile phone.

