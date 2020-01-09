Surfer plucked out of sea by rescue crew

Video

A 17-year-old boy had to be rescued after getting into difficulties surfing in rough sea in the Bristol Channel.

The surfer was caught in the breakwater off the Vale of Glamorgan coast near Llantwit Major on Wednesday and had to be plucked out by lifeboat volunteers.

He got into trouble after being swept around Cwm Nash headland in a rip current at about 15:00 BST and was rescued by the RNLI's Porthcawl crew.

He was trapped beneath cliffs and the alarm was raised by onlookers.

The Coastguard helicopter helped with the rescue before the lifeboat crew dragged him out of the water.

"The conditions were fairly challenging with one to two metre breaking waves," said Chris Missen of Porthcawl Lifeboat.

The rescue was challenging due to "fairly poor" visibility because of sea fog.

"There was a heavy swell and the tide was still incoming meaning it was time critical as the surfer was trapped beneath the cliffs," added Aileen Jones of the RNLI.