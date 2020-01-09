'I don't want the pollution for my children'

Video

Campaigners are fighting against work on a controversial waste wood incinerator in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

They say it should be halted over alleged flaws in the planning process.

Cheryl Ockerby said she worried about the impact on her two children: "Obviously we have 25 years that we have to put up with this and I don't want that for my children."

Campaigners claim the site should have been designated a development of national significance. That would mean Welsh ministers taking a lead on all decisions about the plant.

But developers Barry Biomass have rejected the claims.