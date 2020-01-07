Stormzy in Cardiff: 'He's a role model'

Video

"I love his political vibe and his ability to reach anyone, regardless of their background," says Della Hill.

She is one of hundreds of those who travelled to Cardiff's Queen Street to meet grime artist Stormzy, 26.

It was for the release of Heavy Is The Head - the second studio album by Stormzy - whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr.

Fans said they wanted to tell him it was not just his music that inspired them, but also his political views and efforts to help others.