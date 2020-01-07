Model-making pupil has designs on F1 career

Video

Libby Chapman has earned herself a place at an academy designed to identify talented young engineers.

She was one of 10 attendees at the F1 in Schools world finals in Abu Dhabi to be selected for a place at the Unilever Williams Engineering Academy.

More than 300 young people took part in teams from around the world at the event to design and build a model car.

Libby was competing alongside three other pupils in a team from Denbigh High School in Denbighshire.

Some competitors were selected to take part in an assessment process by the F1 Williams team to secure the 10 places at the academy.

"When they said my name, I didn't believe it," said Libby.