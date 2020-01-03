Welsh salmon threatened by warming rivers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate change: Rising river temperatures threaten salmon
Salmon are abandoning Welsh rivers as waters become warmer, experts have warned.
Natural Resources Wales said there was "grave concern" for future populations with few salmon eggs being laid in traditional spawning grounds.
They are now working with a river trust and Welsh Water on a tree planting programme in a bid to bring more shelter to river banks and help encourage salmon to return.
-
03 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-50977122/climate-change-rising-river-temperatures-threaten-salmonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window