There is "a lot of life left on a lot of high streets", the founder of outdoor clothing company Mountain Warehouse has said.

The retailer has seen consistent growth for the past 22 years and saw its profits grow by 14% in 2019, despite another tough year for the sector.

Owner and founder of the business, Mark Neale, who was born in Ebbw Vale and grew up in Abergavenny, said: "We definitely don't subscribe to this doom and gloom view of death of the high street.

"The high street is definitely changing but it is not dying".