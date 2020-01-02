Kickboxing world title 'rollercoaster of emotions'

Video

"It was a massive goal for me. It was a rollercoaster of emotions."

This is 21-year-old Tennessee Randall's reaction to becoming only the second British woman to hold a full combat world kickboxing title.

She took top spot in the -56kg category at the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (Wako) championships in Turkey last month.

But as well as working on her own sporting career, the Swansea University student is helping to train what she hopes will be a new generation of champions.