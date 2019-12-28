Flooding: 'You have no idea of the stress'

Media player
Monmouthshire floods: 'You have no idea of the stress'
Two months after being deluged, residents of a Monmouthshire village are still picking up the pieces and trying to restore their homes.
Musician Damon Minchella - former bassist with the rock band Ocean Colour Scene - had only just laid a floor the morning the River Monnow burst its banks at Skenfrith.
While he has been able to return home and start the drying out process, others are spending the holidays in temporary accommodation.
Meanwhile pub landlady Sarah Hudson has to rebuild her business, being unable to re-open the Bell for Christmas.
28 Dec 2019
