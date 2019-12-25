Video

Ashley Odugbesan has fragile bones, chronic lung disease, a heart condition and is registered blind.

He needs a specialist bed to prevent him from choking or getting up unattended.

However, his family no longer qualify for the equipment after moving from Cardiff to Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff, to be near relatives.

They are being helped by a charity, but need to raise £5,000 for one of their own.

"Life is hard enough having a severely disabled child without people making it harder," said Ashley's mother Charlette.