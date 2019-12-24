Media player
Elsie, 3, home for Christmas after a year in hospital
A three-year-old girl who has been in hospital for a year will be allowed home on Christmas Day.
Elsie has Dravet syndrome - a rare form of epilepsy.
It can cause seizures thought to be linked to developmental delays and learning difficulties.
She has been on the children's ward at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor since having a seizure on Christmas Eve last year.
