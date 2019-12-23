Criminals 'prey' on 'vulnerable areas'

Video

During the past year, 102 quad bikes have been stolen in Powys, making quad bike theft the most common crime in the county.

"There are organised crime groups that do prey on our more vulnerable areas and it's predominantly travelling criminals," Insp Gwyndaf Bowen of Dyfed-Powys Police said.

It is not just quad bikes which are being stolen, thieves stole a Land Rover and trailer from Wali and Elen Jones's farm earlier this year.

"It's that feeling that they must have been watching us for days, perhaps weeks, to see where we were keeping stuff," Mrs Jones said.