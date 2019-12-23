Media player
Christmas toy bank means children 'wake up with a smile not tears'
North Wales Superkids gives bags of gifts to children who have been referred to them by charities or local services.
Founder and trustee Margaret Williams said demand for the service was "huge" and describes it as "almost like a food bank".
In 2018, more than 1,600 children benefited from the scheme.
"They wake up Christmas morning with a smile, not tears," said Ms Williams.
23 Dec 2019
