'Youth clubs keep us out of trouble and off the streets'
Young people have said they want to see more investment in their youth clubs, which keep them out of trouble and off the streets.
In the last five years 163 council-run clubs have been closed.
In Caerphilly, one voluntary sector youth drop in said it was begging for cash and may have to shut.
Esme-Jade Davies, 17, attends the Senghenydd youth club.
She said the club was like family and kept teenagers out of trouble and off the streets.
22 Dec 2019
