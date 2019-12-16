Olympic champion "very lucky" after bus crash

Video

An Olympic gold medal winning hurdler has said he was "very lucky" after being on a bus that crashed into a railway bridge.

Kevin Young, who holds the world record for the 400m hurdles and won gold at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, was one of eight people hurt while travelling on the double-decker bus on Neath Road in Swansea on Thursday.

He is among a group of seven former Olympians to be the last students to take on a degree at Swansea University

He described how he stayed with a woman who was seated towards the front of the bus.

Mr Young suffered a cut to his head and broke "a couple of ribs" but said "I pinch myself each and every night" that he was not more seriously hurt.