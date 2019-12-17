Media player
Hospital clown hopes laughter is the best medicine
Bel is a clown who is serious about trying to bring a little cheer to children who are in hospital.
Clare Parry-Jones takes on the role during her visit to places such as Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.
Charity Spoonful of Sugar sends professional entertainers like Clare on to the wards.
She got interested in the role while training as a drama therapist and was looking at how laughter could help with the healing process.
17 Dec 2019
