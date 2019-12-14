Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brothers' love: The hug that means Jacob's new arm is a success
Born eight weeks early, most of Jacob's left arm was missing.
So Ben Ryan, from Menai Bridge, Anglesey, designed a prosthetic for the youngster, now five.
"It was what Jacob wanted, including have a larger hand," said Ben.
Now he can grip, pick things up and even hug his brother.
His parents, Gemma Turner and Chris Scrimshaw, from Calderdale, West Yorskshire, crowdfunded to get the £16,000 functioning limb made for him.
-
14 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-50787350/brothers-love-the-hug-that-means-jacob-s-new-arm-is-a-successRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window