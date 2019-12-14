Jacob's new arm means he can hug his brother
Brothers' love: The hug that means Jacob's new arm is a success

Born eight weeks early, most of Jacob's left arm was missing.

So Ben Ryan, from Menai Bridge, Anglesey, designed a prosthetic for the youngster, now five.

"It was what Jacob wanted, including have a larger hand," said Ben.

Now he can grip, pick things up and even hug his brother.

His parents, Gemma Turner and Chris Scrimshaw, from Calderdale, West Yorskshire, crowdfunded to get the £16,000 functioning limb made for him.

