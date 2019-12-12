'We knew how dangerous and deadly Novichok was'

Video

The RAF officer in charge of decontaminating Salisbury from Novichok has described it as "dangerous and deadly".

Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted with the nerve agent in March 2018.

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Task Force was led by Gp Capt Jason Davies.

The 48-year-old officer, from Hawarden in Flintshire, said it was a "shock" it was used in the UK.