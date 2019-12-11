Why did these birds 'drop dead from the sky'?

Video

When Hannah Stevens left her home for an appointment, she marvelled at the flock of starlings swooping overhead.

An hour later, many of them were lying dead on a country lane on Anglesey.

"It's as if they just dropped down dead from the sky," said her partner Dafydd Edwards.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency has collected the birds for testing and will examine how - and possibly why - they died.

A spokesman for the RSPB said the gruesome discovery was "very concerning".