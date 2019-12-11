Festive gran finds old Christmas habits die hard

Media player
Christmas: Festive Swansea gran finds old habits die hard
A grandmother from Swansea has found it hard to kick the habit of a lifetime.
That is because Betty-Ann Jones, 77, has broken her vow to stop turning her house into a real-life Christmas grotto.
Over the past 50 years, Ms Jones amassed a collection of Christmas decorations worth about £30,000 and invited visitors into her home in aid of charity.
She had intended to call it a day, but a request from her granddaughter caused her to change her mind.
11 Dec 2019
